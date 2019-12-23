'Poor old Skippy was a bit hot today' - Kangaroos cools off in backyard pool in fire-stricken NSW

A clever kangaroo has taken a cue from its human neighbours in using a backyard pool to cool off in fire-stricken New South Wales.

The Hunter Valley resident who filmed the marsupial mid-dip could be heard laughing in the video.

“I think poor old Skippy was a bit hot today, so he decided to come for a swim. Now to work out how to get him out of the pool,” the woman says in the video.

“Only in Australia can you see this,” she adds.

There are 110 fires, of which almost 60 are uncontained with two volunteer firefighters among six dead on the Mid-North Coast.