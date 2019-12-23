TODAY |

'Poor old Skippy was a bit hot today' - Kangaroo cools off in backyard pool in fire-stricken NSW

A clever kangaroo has taken a cue from its human neighbours in using a backyard pool to cool off in fire-stricken New South Wales.

The roo was filmed sitting up in the pool in the Hunter Valley region. Source: Nine

The Hunter Valley resident who filmed the marsupial mid-dip could be heard laughing in the video.

“I think poor old Skippy was a bit hot today, so he decided to come for a swim. Now to work out how to get him out of the pool,” the woman says in the video.

“Only in Australia can you see this,” she adds.

There are 110 fires, of which almost 60 are uncontained with two volunteer firefighters among six dead on the Mid-North Coast.

One hundred buildings were destroyed in the state over the weekend alone.

'Not much left' in small Sydney village of Balmoral after fires

