Poor and disabled big losers in Trump's budget, defence and border security set for massive cash injections

The poor and the disabled are big losers in President Donald Trump's $US4.1 trillion ($NZ5.8 billion) budget proposal, while defence and border security are set for massive boosts.

The US taxpayers are also set to foot the bill for the infamous wall between Mexico and the US.

Trump's plan for the budget year beginning October 1 makes deep cuts in safety net programmes, including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Programme. The proposal also includes big cuts in Social Security's disability programme.

Defence spending and border security would get significant boosts, with the former adding a $469 billion boost over the next decade, and border security getting $2.6b for security technology, including money to design and build a wall along the southern border.

Trump repeatedly promised voters during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall, a notion that Mexican officials rejected. Instead, the US taxpayer will foot the bill.

New parents are also set to benefit through a new paid leave programme, with up to six weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

Trump's budget summary says the programme is fully paid for but includes only $19 billion over the next decade.

Those hard hit in the budget proposal are the poor, with the budget slashing Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Programme by $616 billion over the next decade. These programmes provide health insurance for millions of poor families.

It would also cut the food stamp programme by $191 billion over the next decade, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programme by $22 billion over the next decade.

Social Security disability benefits would be cut by nearly $70 billion over the next decade by encouraging and, in some cases, requiring people receiving the benefits to re-enter the workforce.