Poor air quality and another hazy day for Sydney as NSW fires continue

Sydneysiders have woken to another smoky day as the haze from fires in northern NSW causes poor air quality across the city.

The Department of Environment has forecast air quality in Sydney for today as "poor" due to particles, and those with a chronic respiratory or heart condition have been urged to avoid outdoor activity and stay indoors if possible.

The department's air quality index showed parts of the lower Hunter, upper Hunter, Central Coast and Sydney's east are rated as "hazardous".

Within Sydney, Randwick, Rozelle, Chullora, Earlwood and Macquarie Park were given a hazardous rating.

Smoke from bushfires near Port Macquarie and the Hunter region has been pushed down over parts of Sydney, and as far as Bowral.



Northerly winds will continue into at least today with the potential to bring more smoke over the affected areas, the Bureau of Meteorology says.



A bushfire which continues to burn in the area of Lake Innes and Lake Cathie, south of Port Macquarie, has burned more than 2550 hectares, including an important koala breeding ground.

