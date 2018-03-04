Polls open in uncertain Italian election that has Berlusconi as the front-runner

Polls have now opened on Sunday morning (local time) for one of the most uncertain elections in years and one that could determine if Italy will succumb to the populist, eurosceptic and far-right sentiment that has swept through Europe.

The campaign was marked by the prime-time airing of neofascist rhetoric and anti-migrant violence that culminated in a shooting spree last month against six Africans.

Pollsters predict that former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and his far-right allies will emerge as the largest bloc in parliament, but fall short of a majority.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement looks set to be the biggest single party, feeding off discontent over entrenched corruption and growing poverty, while the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is seen limping home in third place.

"There was momentum for 5-Star in the final days of the campaign, but it is hard to see any party or coalition getting the 40 per cent needed to form a government," said Lorenzo Pregliasco, co-founder of YouTrend pollsters.

Heavily indebted Italy is the third largest economy in the 19-member euro zone and although investors have been sanguine ahead of the ballot, prolonged political stalemate could reawaken the threat of market instability.