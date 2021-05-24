TODAY |

Political tensions in Samoa continue to boil as FAST, judiciary locked out of Parliament

Source:  1 NEWS

Political tensions have deepened in Samoa, as the FAST Party, which holds the majority of votes, has been shut out of parliament on the day MPs are due to be sworn in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The FAST Party, which holds the majority of votes, has been locked out of parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage from Apia shows the Pacific nation's judiciary and Chief Justice also attempt to attend parliament.

Police were also in attendance in an attempt to uphold the law, but all were locked out of the building. 

In an extraordinary move over the weekend, Samoan parliament speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa'afisi disregarded a Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for the Legislative Assembly to convene today.

The FAST Party was expected to declare its majority when parliament met, and announce Samoa's first female Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

Under Samoa's constitution, parliament must sit within 45 days of an election, with today being the last day for it to be possible.

Over the weekend Samoa's Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II cancelled the opening of parliament "until such time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course", his order read.

An urgent court hearing overruled Sualauvi, before Speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa'afis declared parliament would not convene until a new proclamation had been made by Sualauvi.




 

World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:36

Samoa's political uncertainty ‘causing an enormous amount of harm’, Pasifika academic says
00:29

Doctors in India fighting fatal fungal infection affecting those who contract Covid-19
00:32

Belarus accused of grounding plane to arrest prominent opponent of authoritarian president
00:23

Cable car plunges to the ground in Italy, killing at least 14