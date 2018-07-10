 

Political tension keeps on rising in Britain following Boris Johnson’s resignation as foreign secretary

BBC

It follows anger over Theresa May securing her cabinet’s backing for her Brexit plan
Auckland double-decker bus passenger dies after falling down stairs

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.