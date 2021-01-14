TODAY |

Polish zoo celebrates birth of endangered Indian rhino baby

Source:  Associated Press

An endangered Indian rhinoceros was born last week in Poland's Wroclaw Zoo, a hopeful development in efforts to preserve the rare animals. 

Born January 6, the female baby is the first Indian rhinoceros birth in the zoo's 155-year history, the zoo said today.

Its parents are seven-year-old Maruska and an 11-year-old male, Manas. 

"Maruska, a first-time mom, behaves wonderfully," zoo president Radoslaw Ratajszczak was quoted as saying. 

"She looks after her daughter, allows her to nurse, and is very delicate, despite weighing nearly 2 tonnes.

"For example, when she lies down, she's very careful not to crush the little one, and even gently moves her aside." Ratajszczak said.

The new baby is being cared for away from the public so far.

The Indian rhinoceros was close to extinction but thanks to a protection programme launched in the 1970s there are some 3600 now, including more than 170 living in 66 zoos around the world.

The Indian rhinoceros can stand 3.8 metres tall and weigh up to 3 tonnes. They live in the wet, grassy areas of the northern India. They mainly feed on grass, leaves and twigs but also on fruit and aquatic vegetation.

