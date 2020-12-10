Policies to be reviewed after child sex offender released unsupervised into Rarotonga community

Cook Islands Corrections Minister George Maggie is set to review prison policies after 1 NEWS last week revealed an inmate convicted of child sex offences had been let out on work detail in Rarotonga with no formal supervision.

A 1 NEWS investigation found Andrew Marsters, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2018, was allowed out of Arorangi Prison once a week to work for his nephew with young children around.

Maggie has apologised to the families of the victims.

