Policies to be reviewed after child sex offender released unsupervised into Rarotonga community

Cook Islands Corrections Minister George Maggie is set to review prison policies after 1 NEWS last week revealed an inmate convicted of child sex offences had been let out on work detail in Rarotonga with no formal supervision.
A 1 NEWS investigation found Andrew Marsters, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2018, was allowed out of Arorangi Prison once a week to work for his nephew with young children around.
Maggie has apologised to the families of the victims.
He revoked the inmate’s work release and says the policies, which date back to 1967 legislation, will be reviewed as a matter of urgency.