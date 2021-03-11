Policeman who murdered Sarah Everard to spend rest of his life in prison

A British police officer who abused his power to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard has been sentenced to life in prison.

Sarah Everard. Source: Supplied

In a statement, Everard's family said she "lost her life needlessly and cruelly" and her future was stolen by the killer police constable.

"We are very pleased that Wayne Couzens has received a full life sentence and will spend the rest of his life in jail," it read.

"Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief."

In early March, Everard was walking to her London home when Couzens used his police ID and handfcuffs to deceive her into getting in his car under the pretence she had violated Covid-19 rules.

He raped her and strangled her with his police belt later that evening. The 33-year-old's remains were found days later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.

To this day Couzens claims he was leant on by a criminal gang to kidnap women for them. The former officer was known as "the rapist" by other officers during his career.

"Sarah’s kidnap, rape and murder was one of the most dreadful events in the 190-year-history of the Metropolitan Police Service," Commissioner Cressida Dick said outside the Old Bailey criminal court house.

"I am absolutely horrified that this man used his position of trust to deceive and coerce Sarah, and I know you all are too.

"His actions were a gross betrayal of everything policing stands for," she said.

In sentencing, Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as grotesque and said the former police officer had demonstrated no evidence of genuine contrition.