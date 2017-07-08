 

Police use water guns to disperse aggressive protestors at G20 summit

Masked thugs threw smoke bombs and glass bottles at German police officers, who fired water cannons and pepper spray.
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

00:16
2
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Fog blankets Auckland cancelling flights, lower South Island motorists warned to take extreme caution


Footage of the incident at Sam Ratulangi International Airport has caused outrage in Indonesia.

The first-five will join French club Montpellier next season, effectively ending his tenure in the black jersey.

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

