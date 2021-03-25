TODAY |

Police think old photo could be key to solving 53-year-old disappearance of two Victorian teenagers

Source:  AAP

A photo taken more than 50 years ago has police hoping for a breakthrough in a baffling Victorian cold case.

A photo of a couple resembling missing teenagers Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte has been released by police. Source: Victoria Police

Teenagers Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte were last seen in Bendigo in November 1968 and a $1 million reward is on offer for information about their disappearance.

Now Victoria Police has released a photograph of a young man and woman that was handed to them two years ago.

Missing persons detectives have been told the photo of was taken at a boarding house in Aberdeen St, Geelong in 1968.

Forensic analysis by Victoria Police and Australia Federal Police could not confirm the photo is of the missing pair.

Police want to talk to anyone who might be able to confirm who is in the photo.

Writing on the back of the photo says "Neil and Kaye. Kaye is asleep on her feet, Neil is supporting her with his elbow."

The person who took the photo was told the two people were from Swan Hill.

Maureen, 16, and Allan, 17, were last seen leaving a YMCA dance at California Gully near Bendigo on November 23, 1968.

A 2014 coronial inquest ruled the teenagers met with foul play and it was likely they died the night of the dance, but their families have never given up hope of getting answers.

