Police: Texas barbershop worker shot over child's haircut

Source:  Associated Press

A dispute over a child's haircut ended with gunfire this weekend at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a tweet yesterday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported yesterday.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for information today.

