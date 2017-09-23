Police teams use dogs to search for Mexico quake survivors

Source:Associated Press
Rescue efforts continued on Friday four days after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico.
According to officials about 3000 Federal Police have been mobilized nationwide as part of a "coordinated rescue and security mission".
Police used rescue dogs on Thursday as they searched through the rubble of a primary and secondary school in Mexico City's southern district where at least 21 schoolchildren and four adults have been confirmed dead.
On Friday the official death toll stood at 286, with more than half, 148, in the capital.
