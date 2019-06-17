TODAY |

Police suspend search for Belgian backpacker who went missing in Australia's Byron Bay

AAP
World
Australia

The search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who disappeared without a trace in Byron Bay, has been suspended by police.

The 18-year-old traveller was last seen on CCTV walking through the popular seaside NSW town after leaving the Cheeky Monkey's bar about 11pm on May 31.

He's not been seen or heard from since.

After almost a month of searching, NSW Police today announced it had suspended its extensive land, air and sea operation.

However, the investigation into what happened to Theo is ongoing, police say.

"We met with Theo's family today and we send our thoughts to them all, both here in Australia and abroad," Tweed/Byron Police Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell said in a statement.

The family has requested privacy in the wake of the news.

This May 31, 2019, image from CCTV provided Monday, June 17, 2019, by New South Wales Police Force, , wearing black hooded jumper, , Australia. Theo's father Laurent Hayez said an encrypted phone message sent by him could hold a clue to the 18-year-old tourist's disappearance from an Australian coastal town. Theo Hayez was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub late on May 31. Police said they are baffled by the disappearance. His father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week to take part in the search.(New South Wales Police Force via AP)
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, centre, inside a liquor store in Byron Bay. Source: Associated Press
