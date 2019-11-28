TODAY |

Police stop man, allegedly drunk, while driving ride-on mower on Sydney footpath

Source:  AAP

A man will face court accused of high-range drink-driving after he was allegedly stopped riding a large petrol-powered lawnmower on a Sydney footpath.

Police allege the man was drunk while riding a lawnmower on a Sydney footpath. Source: istock.com

Police say they spotted the 34-year-old driving the mower at Greystanes about 9.25pm Wednesday night.

The man allegedly told officers he had been travelling from Pendle Hill, about two kilometres away.

Police allege the man was disqualified from driving until 2021 over previous traffic convictions, and that he returned a high-range reading of 0.167 when breath-tested.

The mower weighed more than 250kg and was subject to conditional registration requirements.

"The ride-on lawnmower had no registration, conditional or otherwise, to allow it to be used upon a road," a NSW Police statement said.

The man was issued with a notice to attend Fairfield Local Court in December, as well as several traffic infringement notices in relation to the unregistered mower.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfils lifelong ambition of reading mainstream news bulletin
5
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:28

Six more children under four years old have died in Samoa since yesterday as measles crisis rages on

Trampers answer Facebook plea to find wedding ring lost on snowy US mountaintop

Utah ban on ‘conversion therapy’ backed by Mormon church

07:40

Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'