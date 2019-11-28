Police stop man, allegedly drunk, while driving ride-on mower on Sydney footpath

A man will face court accused of high-range drink-driving after he was allegedly stopped riding a large petrol-powered lawnmower on a Sydney footpath.

Police allege the man was drunk while riding a lawnmower on a Sydney footpath. Source: istock.com

Police say they spotted the 34-year-old driving the mower at Greystanes about 9.25pm Wednesday night.



The man allegedly told officers he had been travelling from Pendle Hill, about two kilometres away.



Police allege the man was disqualified from driving until 2021 over previous traffic convictions, and that he returned a high-range reading of 0.167 when breath-tested.



The mower weighed more than 250kg and was subject to conditional registration requirements.



"The ride-on lawnmower had no registration, conditional or otherwise, to allow it to be used upon a road," a NSW Police statement said.

