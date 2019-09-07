Police speaking with three teens over Sunshine Coast bushfire

Three Queensland teenagers are being interviewed by police after reportedly boasting on the internet that they lit a devastating fire on the Sunshine Coast.

The teens reportedly used a local chat room to admit to lighting the fast-moving Peregian fire, near Noosa, yesterday afternoon.

The fire has destroyed at least two homes and forced hundreds to flee.

The Peregian Beach Surf and Lifesaving Club posted on its Facebook page that they were sent a screenshot of an internet chat room message.

"It has been reported that three teenage boys handed themselves in after the screenshot was passed around by their friends," the surf club posted.

Police wouldn't confirm the teens came to their attention because of the message, but have confirmed officers were speaking with the boys over a fire that started in bushland off Koel Circuit in Peregian Springs about 4.30pm (6.30pm NZT) on Monday.

No charges have been laid.

The fire is currently affecting Peregian Beach and Peregian Breeze Estate and is burning north, towards Marcus Beach.

It is not under control and the situation remains extremely volatile.

An evacuation warning from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remains in place for those suburbs.

Residents of Weyba, Weyba Downs, Peregian Springs, and Castaways Beach have been warned they should be ready to leave at short notice.

Authorities say the fire danger across Queensland remains high but the Peregian fire is of primary concern.

"We've got many, many crews on the ground there at the moment," QFES Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt told ABC radio.