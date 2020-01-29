Police sniffer dog reunites UK man with wedding ring he tossed out in a rage

A police sniffer dog has used his talents for a different task by reuniting a man from Birmingham, England with his wedding ring that was tossed out in a rage.

West Midlands Police dog Odin is trained to sniff out human scent. Source: West Midlands Police

The anonymous man threw his ring away while having an argument with his wife and lost it according to the BBC.

Luckily for him PC Carl Woodall was driving by in Harborne, Birmingham around 2am on Saturday night and spotted the man and his friend searching for something on a grass verge.

"It was pitch black. They could have spent all night and still not found it," PC Woodall said.

However locating the lost ring was no problem for German shepherd Odin who found it "in seconds".

PC Carl Woodall has been a police dog handler for almost 20 years. Source: West Midlands Police

The police dog was rewarded with a pat and a hearty thanks from all involved.

PC Woodall told the BBC: "The ring was quite small, so I wasn't confident there'd be enough scent for Odin.

"But he proved me wrong and indicated by the ring in a matter of seconds.