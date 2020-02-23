Police shoot knife-wielding man dead in Brisbane CBD

Police have fatally shot a man who charged at officers with a knife after stabbing another person in Brisbane's central business district.

The incident happened on Mary Street in Brisbane's CBD. Source: Adam Forrest.

The incident happened near the Westin Hotel in Mary St around 10.00 am.

The stabbed victim has been rushed to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance were not able to comment on his condition.

A guest of the Westin Hotel told AAP she heard several gunshots, but thought they were fireworks.