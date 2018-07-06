Police seize Trump-shaped ecstasy pills in Indiana

Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump’s face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.

Trump-shaped ecstasy pills. Source: Associated Press

Indiana State Police said in a statement that a face is stamped on the front of the illegal pills and the rear bears the words, “great again,” in apparent reference to Trump’s “Make American Great Again” campaign pledge.

Today's release doesn’t say how many of the pills have been seized.

Police say 129 arrests were made during a six-day traffic-stop operation in June. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized.