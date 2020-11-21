Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

US police say they're still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people.

In this image taken from a video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after a mall shooting. Source: Associated Press

"Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday's shooting at Mayfair Mall," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweeted.

Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting yesterday to contact them.

Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown.

"Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber told reporters.

"Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect."