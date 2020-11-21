TODAY |

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

Source:  Associated Press

US police say they're still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people.

In this image taken from a video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after a mall shooting. Source: Associated Press

"Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday's shooting at Mayfair Mall," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweeted.

Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting yesterday to contact them.

Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown.

"Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber told reporters.

"Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect."

Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.

