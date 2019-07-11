TODAY |

Police say missing Texas man was eaten by his 18 dogs - 'a very gruesome event'

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals

A Texas man who had been missing for months was eaten, bones and all, by his pack of dogs, sheriff's deputies said.

Medical examiners said yesterday that DNA testing determined that pieces of bone recovered from the dogs' faeces were those of 57-year-old Freddie Mack, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Aaron Pitts said the 18 mixed-breed dogs apparently devoured all of Mack's body, his clothing and his hair, leaving nothing larger than 2-to-5-inch bone fragments.

"Never have we ever, or anyone we've spoken to, heard of an entire human being consumed," Pitts told The Associated Press. "The bones were completely broken up and eaten."

Mack had serious health problems, and it's unclear whether the dogs killed their owner or consumed his body after he died from a medical condition. "Either way, it is a very gruesome event and we extend our sympathy to Freddie Mack's family," Sheriff Adam King said in a statement.

In May, a relative reported the reclusive Mack missing from his home near Venus, a community of fewer than 4000 people about 50 kilometres southwest of Dallas, saying the family hadn't heard from him since mid-April.

The aggressive dogs stopped the family from entering Mack's property, and posed problems for deputies, who were eventually able to look around while keeping the dogs away with a "distraction method," according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies couldn't locate Mack and, after days of searching, investigators returned to comb the property. Amid the high grass, they found animal faeces containing bits of human hair, clothing and bone. The larger fragments were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Remains Identification, and were eventually matched to Mack through family DNA testing.

Pitts said two of the dogs were killed by their mates, 13 were put down because of their "aggressive nature" and three have been put up for adoption.

The deputy said that Mack kept his dogs well fed and cared for. The only other time the deputies had dealt with him was in 2017, when Mack called from the hospital to ask if someone could check on his dogs, Pitts said.

"This man loved his animals," he said.

Home of Texas man who was eaten by his dogs
Home of Texas man who was eaten by his dogs Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
4
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
5
All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services.
Train services in Wellington suspended following incident
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
The German chancellor was caught trembling in a ceremony in Berlin.

Angela Merkel seen visibly shaking for third time in less than a month
00:26
The US president said the US would “no longer deal with him”.

UK ambassador to US quits days after leaked documents on Trump
China is pouring billions of dollars in aid and low-interest loans into the South Pacific. Their presence is felt all over Tonga, from its businesses to its infrastructure.

Chinese influence looms over Tonga as officials scramble for a way to repay crippling loans
03:42
Rob Thomas says he has been inundated with offers to rehome his feathered friends.

Auckland geese on death row may be saved thanks to viral video