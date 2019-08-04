Police say 20 dead, 26 more hurt after gunman opens fire at US shopping mall

At least 20 people were killed in a shooting today in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, and a 21-year-old man was taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.

Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Patrick Crucius of the Dallas area. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping centre.

Hospital officials said another 26 people were injured and being treated.

Most of the victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez said at a news conference. He said the store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

"This is unprecedented in El Paso," said Gomez, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.

Police responded in the midmorning to an active shooter scene at the mall, near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area and to look for missing family members at a school being used as a reunification area.

People walk out of an elementary school after family members were asked to reunite following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press

The mass shooting in El Paso came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a California food festival. Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured 13 others last Monday at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Centre of El Paso, said 12 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one that died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital, he said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims.

Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Centre, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence" and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

US Customs and Border Protection officers gather near the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press

A family of three was among a dozen people waiting outside a bus station. They were trying to return to their car that was in a blocked-off Walmart parking lot.

"I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction," said Adriana Quezada, 39, who was in the women's clothing section of Walmart with her two children.

Quezada said she saw four men, dressed in black, moving together firing guns indiscriminately. Police confirmed only one gunman.

Quezada's 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son threw themselves to the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. She said they were not hurt.

Police said by mid-afternoon that a suspect was in custody and the public was no longer in danger. Gomez said the suspect, who used a rifle, was arrested without incident. Police believe he was the "sole shooter" but are continuing to investigate reports that others were involved.

White House staff said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General William Barr and Governor Abbott. "Reports are very bad, many killed," the president tweeted.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.

O'Rourke, who said he had called his wife before taking the stage, said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.

The Democrat said he heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."

"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people a year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

The city has become a focal point of the immigration debate, drawing President Donald Trump in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the US safer, while city resident and O'Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed-wire topped fencing and towering metal slats.