Police report major 'gincident' as 32,000 litres of gin spill onto UK motorway

Traffic on the M6 in Cheshire, northwest England, was brought to a standstill today after two trucks crashed into each other spilling thousands of litres of gin over the road. 

Commuters travelling on the motorway between Junction 19 and 20 were stuck for hours as an estimated 32,000 litres of gin was cleaned from the motorway due to the fire risk.

Nantwich Police tweeted about the major "gincident", saying there was long delays on the M6.

The spill has now been cleared and traffic is once again moving.

Traffic backed up on M6 after massive gin spill. Source: Highways England
