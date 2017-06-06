 

Police release names of two attackers following deadly London terror attack

Police in London have named two of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead.

Anti-terror raids are continuing across east London as authorities try and determine if they acted alone.
London police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Redouane's age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth.

Andrew Morrison, from Darwin, recounts the terrifying moment he was stabbed near London Bridge.
Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks on Sunday.

Police say investigations are continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after the drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stormed pubs and restaurants stabbing anyone in their path.

The city of London is convening a public vigil for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the vigil is being held this morning at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

The mayor's office says the gathering is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors "to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday's attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life."

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left seven dead and dozens injured.
The invitation issued by Khan's office says the vigil also is meant to show "We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism."

