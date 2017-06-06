Police release names of two attackers following deadly London terror attack

Police in London have named two of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead.

London police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Source: Associated Press

Redouane's age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks on Sunday.

Police say investigations are continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after the drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stormed pubs and restaurants stabbing anyone in their path.

The city of London is convening a public vigil for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the vigil is being held this morning at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

The mayor's office says the gathering is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors "to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday's attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life."