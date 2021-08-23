Police raid Sydney church service in Covid hotspot

People in Sydney's coronavirus hotspots are now subject to a night-time curfew and everyone in NSW must wear masks outside their homes under tougher lockdown measures.

Christ Embassy Sydney church. Source: Google Maps.

After two consecutive days of Covid-19 case numbers over 800, a raft of new public health rules began at 12.01am on Monday (2.01am on Tuesday NZT).

The harsher measures include a 9pm to 5am (11pm to 7am NZT) curfew for those who live in a dozen Sydney local government areas of concern, and statewide mandatory mask-wearing when outdoors, except if exercising.

Meanwhile, NSW Police have issued 31 fines after a crowd attended a church service in the hotspot area of Blacktown in Sydney's west on Sunday night.

Police went to Christ Embassy Sydney church around 7.30pm (9.30pm NZT) on Sunday after being tipped off about a gathering in breach of public health orders.

They found a group of about 60 adults and children inside the Fourth Avenue building, participating in a sermon.

Police say there was no QR code at the entrance and some of the congregation came from other Covid-19 hot-spot local government areas, including Canterbury- Bankstown, Fairfield and Liverpool.

Thirty adults were fined $1000 (NZD$1044) each and the church was issued a $5000 (NZD$5224) penalty.

Police Minister David Elliott said he was "quite stunned" by the reckless behaviour, saying if major cathedrals can stream services then suburban churches can as well.

"Churches are there to profess the message of hope and love and to have those people endanger communities ... is extraordinary," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

Another mass vaccination hub is opening on Monday at Penrith Panthers where people aged 16 to 39 living in that western Sydney LGA will be given priority to get a Pfizer jab.

Meanwhile, hardware stores like Bunnings, office supply stores and other retail premises must close in hotspot LGAs except for click-and-collect purchases, and all exams and education activities will move online, except the HSC.

All of NSW is currently in lockdown and police have ramped up enforcement of restrictions as authorities battle to contain the spread of the Delta strain.

NSW reported 830 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday - another daily infection record - as well as three deaths.

As case numbers mount and the elimination of Covid-19 in NSW becomes unfeasible, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the health system retained plenty of capacity to handle sick patients.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered at the Queensland-NSW border on Sunday to protest changes to entry requirements between the states, including a man on a large white horse.

NSW Police said protesters had crossed the border between Queensland at Coolangatta and NSW at Tweed Heads, with eight people arrested and 54 fined for breaching public health orders.