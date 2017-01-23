 

Police to probe how live rounds were used in hip hop video filming after young actor fatally shot in Brisbane

AAP


A hip-hop music clip featuring blazing firearms in an underground Brisbane bar has led to the freak death of a young actor.

The man in his 20s was killed by gunfire as part of filming for a video by Sydney hip-hop trio Bliss N Eso for their latest hit Friend Like You.

Queensland Police say the actor was shot during a scene involving several firearms.
Police have launched a criminal investigation after officers were called to laneway hotel Brooklyn Standard, in the CBD, just before 2pm local time today.

The actor was treated at the scene for more than half an hour but died of chest wounds.

No one else was injured, while another young man was led away by police, but no members of the ARIA award-winning band were at the site.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said that central to the investigation would be how live rounds were used in the filming of a music video.

"A scene was being conducted in which the actors were using firearms," he told reporters.

"As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and subsequently died from his injuries."

The actor was filming a scene for a Bliss n Eso music video when the tragedy took place.
Mr Armitt said "a number of bullets" were used during filming, but he could not confirm if it was live ammunition.

"Several firearms were discharged during the scene by several actors," he said.

"The man has received wounds to the chest, how they occurred that is part of our investigation."

Construction worker Blake Shaw told AAP he was on the floor above the bar when he heard loud bangs, one after the other.

"There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came," he said.

Mr Shaw said from a hole in the floor he could see money strewn around the bar and the man's torso covered in blood.

Mr Armitt said officers would also be tasked with investigating if the use of firearms was legal.

Bliss N Eso, who won an ARIA for Best Urban Album in 2008, confirmed the death occurred during the filming of their music clip but they were not on site.

"The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time," they said in a statement.

The screen industry is inherently dangerous "
Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance

Actors union, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, said the death also served as a warning.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at ll times on set."

Brooklyn Standard said the underground venue had been "wholly rented out" for the day.

The hotel stressed none of their staff were involved and they were assisting police as much as possible.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved."

Bliss N Eso had been advertising for a range of extras to feature in the clip, including roles for two men in their 30s and a homeless man, which was being filmed in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Their sixth album, Off The Grid, is scheduled to be released in March while they are due to kick off a national tour next month.

