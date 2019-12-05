TODAY |

LA police officers testing out Batman-like device to help immobilise suspects

Source:  1 NEWS

Police officers on the streets of LA could soon be armed with a weapon that looks more like something out of a Hollywood movie.

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin testing the BolaWrap, a device designed to snare a person from a distance, giving officers an alternative to firing a Taser or a gun. Source: Associated Press

The LAPD is testing out the Batman-style device, which shoots out a kevlar cord to immobilise suspects.

It’s hoped officers can use the gadget to detain people without the use of a Taser or gun, especially on people who are unarmed or suffering from mental health issues.

