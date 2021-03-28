TODAY |

Police officers scream at five-year-old boy in shocking body cam footage

Source:  Associated Press

A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a five-year-old boy who had walked away from his primary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The boy's mother has filed a lawsuit over the interaction. Source: Montgomery County Police Department

The video released yesterday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his.

“Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” the officer said in the child's presence before telling him, “You do not embarrass me like this at school.”

The boy's mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction.

The Washington Post reports that the police department and the county's public school system declined to address the incident in detail, citing the mother's pending lawsuit.

But the school system issued a statement describes the video as “extremely difficult” to watch.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” the school system said.

“As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.”

A police department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.

“A thorough investigation was conducted of the entire event,” the department said in a statement.

The officers found the boy about one block from East Silver Spring Elementary School and drove him back to the school, where they were met by a school administrator.

The video shows an officer forcing the crying child onto a chair in the principal's office.

“Shut that noise up now!” the other officer shouted near the boy's face.

“I hope your momma let me beat you.”

One of the officers pulled out his handcuffs and closed one of loops around the child’s right wrist.

“You know what these are for?” he asked the boy.

“These people that don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act.”

Both of the officers involved in the incident are black, and so is the 5-year-old boy, according to police department spokesman Rick Goodale.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said the video “made me sick.”

“We all saw a little boy be mocked, degraded, put in the seat of a police car, screamed at from the top of an adult police officer’s lungs, inches from his face. This is violence,” Jawando said.

World
North America
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Rebuild of Oranga Tamariki underway following years of turmoil
2
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
3
Police officers scream at five-year-old boy in shocking body cam footage
4
Concern grows over impact of timber shortage on New Zealand's house building industry
5
Man has jaw dislocated in 'cowardly attack' after stopping to help man signalling for help in Otago
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
00:35

Fox News sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $2.28 billion over 2020 election claims

Australian MP ordered into empathy training after bullying female constituents, downplaying apology

Residents of at least two NSW towns forced to evacuate after floods trigger sewage overflow