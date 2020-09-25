Police officer shot dead while detaining suspect inside London police station

A British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday (evening NZT) while detaining a suspect.

Croydon Police station, London. Source: BBC

London’s Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Centre in the south of the city at 2.15am local time (1pm Friday).

The 23-year-old man being detained also sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in a hospital.

Forensic officers at the scene, at Croydon Custody Centre where a police officer was shot in the early hours of Friday. Source: Associated Press

The force said no police weapons were fired.

It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the UK, which has strict firearms laws.



In a tweet, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "devastated by this news."



"My heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.



"Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day."

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. “Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”



A floral tribute left outside Croydon Custody Centre where a police officer was shot in the early hours of Friday. Source: Associated Press