TODAY |

Police officer in Chile accused of throwing teenager from bridge during protest

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities in Chile have arrested a police officer who allegedly threw a teenager from a bridge into a river bed during a protest.

Paramedics and demostrators attend a youth who fell into the Mapocho river from a bridge during a police charge on protesters in Santiago, Chile. Source: Associated Press

The 16-year-old boy was in stable condition with head trauma and a wrist fracture following the incident in Santiago, Chile’s capital, on Friday. Dozens of people protested on Saturday (Sunday NZT) outside the clinic where he is being treated, condemning police and carrying signs that said: ″He did not fall, they threw him.”

The incident raised more concerns about police conduct since protests about a wide range of social and economic problems erupted in Chile a year ago. Some 31 people have died in the unrest and numerous allegations of human rights violations were filed against police.

The North Central Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago accused the police officer of “causing” the youth to fall and said attempted murder charges would be filed on today.

However, Enrique Monrás, chief of police in Santiago’s western area, said the youth had lost his balance and fallen over the bridge railing after the police attempted to arrest him. Ambulances were summoned so that they could provide prompt assistance, Monrás said.

The government said in a statement that it condemns any violation of human rights. It said a police officer who “does not comply with the protocols or the law” must be investigated and tried in the courts.

World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice recently as he isolates with Covid-19
2
Kiwi couple's decade-long wilderness lifestyle alters radically after health scare
3
Former Gloriavale residents describe exhausting work conditions
4
Decision on whether Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 due today
5
Air New Zealand opens up thousands of flights as partial trans-Tasman bubble announced
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:33

British royals quiz David Attenborough about spiders, extinction and his favourite animals
04:02

'I feel much better now' - Donald Trump releases new video from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Donald Trump given supplemental oxygen before being hospitalised with Covid-19

New Caledonians to vote on independence from France