Police officer charged after body found in England woods identified as missing woman Sarah Everard

Source:  Associated Press

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged after a body found in southeast English woodland was identified as Sarah Everard, a young London woman suspected to have been abducted and murdered as she walked home last week, police confirmed today.

Sarah Everard, 33, vanished last week after leaving a friend’s house to walk home. Source: BBC

"Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent," assistant police commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.

"The body has now been recovered and a formal identification procedure has been undertaken," he added, confirming it was Everard's.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set out on a 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9pm on March 3.

Police constable Wayne Couzens was charged today over Everard’s disappearance and death. He is due to appear at the Westminster magistrates court for hs first hearing on Sunday, according to the Guardian.

Couzens, a member of the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested on suspicion of Everard's kidnapping and murder on Wednesday. 

