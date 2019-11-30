TODAY |

Police name London Bridge attacker as ex-convict

Source:  Associated Press

British police say a man who stabbed two people to death and wounded three others was a 28-year-old who had served a prison sentence for terrorism offences.

The bystanders were scene tackling the suspect before police shot him dead. Source: Associated Press

The Metropolitan Police force says the suspected attacker is Usman Khan, who lived in the Staffordshire area of central England.

He was shot dead by police yesterday on London bridge after the knife attack.

Two killed in terrorist knife attack near London Bridge, suspect shot dead by police

Neil Basu, the force’s counterterrorism chief, said Khan was convicted in 2012 “for terrorism offenses” and released in December 2018 “on license,” which means he would have to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

