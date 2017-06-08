Police make more arrests after London Bridge Terror attack

Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, on Sunday, Scotland Yard says.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command are searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

A total of seven men are being held in custody after the June 3 attack that left eight dead and dozens wounded.

Detectives have made 21 arrests as part of the probe.

Twelve people arrested in the initial stages were released without charge.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 27-year-old arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday was also released without charge on Saturday.