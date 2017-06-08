 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Police make more arrests after London Bridge Terror attack

share

Source:

AAP

Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the terrifying attack during early morning raids.
Source: 1 NEWS

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, on Sunday, Scotland Yard says.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command are searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

A total of seven men are being held in custody after the June 3 attack that left eight dead and dozens wounded.

Detectives have made 21 arrests as part of the probe.

Twelve people arrested in the initial stages were released without charge.

The men are seen attacking a member of the public before police swoop to end the carnage.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 27-year-old arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday was also released without charge on Saturday.

A man arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences in connection with the investigation was bailed until a date in late June.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Location of Auckland CBD carpark emergency.

Scene under control at Auckland CBD parking building after reports of strange smell and fire alarm

00:30
2
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

3
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

In wake of recent terror attacks Kiwis travelling are urged to register with SafeTravel

00:30
4
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:18
5
Oracle will face either Team NZ or Artemis in the America’s Cup match, with the Kiwis leading 4-2.

Watch: Dean Barker honours deal, works out with Team NZ's enemy Spithill ahead of America's Cup finals

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ