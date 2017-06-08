Police make more arrests after London Bridge Terror attack

Source:AAP
Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.
A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, on Sunday, Scotland Yard says.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command are searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.
A total of seven men are being held in custody after the June 3 attack that left eight dead and dozens wounded.
Detectives have made 21 arrests as part of the probe.
Twelve people arrested in the initial stages were released without charge.
A 27-year-old arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday was also released without charge on Saturday.
A man arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences in connection with the investigation was bailed until a date in late June.
