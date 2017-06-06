 

Police investigating 'possibility' Melbourne siege gunman lured officers to scene after tampering with GPS ankle bracelet

The man at the centre of yesterday's deadly siege in Melbourne tampered with his GPS ankle bracelet during a terror attack that killed an innocent man and wounded three police officers.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack which left one man dead, as well as the attacker, and several others injured in the suburb of Brighton.
Police are investigating whether long-time criminal Yacqub Khayre deliberately lured them into a deadly ambush after it was revealed he had booked a female escort, whom he took hostage, and sparked an alert on his tracker.

The Somali-born man was on parole when he shot a man dead in a Brighton apartment building and barricaded himself inside a room yesterday afternoon.

At 6pm (local time), he left the building and fired on police, wounding three of them before they killed him in a hail of bullets.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton says it is a "possibility" the 29-year-old wanted to lure police into a deadly shootout.

"(There was) certainly a booking made to see an escort at the premises. He's then turned up at the premises with a firearm," Mr Ashton said today.

"That's all been weighed into the calculations, but we haven't found anything like a note or any comment around that."

Officers had earlier found the body of a 36-year-old Chinese-born Australian clerk in the foyer.

"He appears to (have been) in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mr Ashton said.

Corrections Victoria confirmed Khayre's GPS tracker was tampered with while the siege was under way.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack online, but Mr Ashton downplayed their statement.

"We're aware of (online) them having claimed responsibility, but then they always tend to jump up and claim responsibility every time something happens," he said.

"But he's also made statements last night around (rival organisation) al-Qaeda."

Yesterday afternoon, the Seven Network took a phone call in its Melbourne newsroom from a woman who said she was in a hostage situation before man came on the line saying: "This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda."

Victoria Police is treating the attack as a terrorist incident and AAP photos show an evidence bag containing a "hardcover book with Arabic writing" was taken from the apartment.

Police are searching Khayre's mother's home in Roxburgh Park, while the bomb squad is searching the Buckingham Serviced Apartments on Bay St in Brighton.

Khayre was shot dead as he stormed out of the building and fired on police.

Two male Special Operations Group officers, including one with wounds to his face and neck, were taken to hospital while a third was treated at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman from Ripponlea sustained minor injuries after she was held hostage in the ground floor apartment.

Khayre aquitted over plot to attack army barracks in 2009

Khayre once spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of a 2009 plot to attack the Holsworthy army barracks in Sydney.

He was jailed in 2012 over a violent home invasion and released six months ago.

Mr Ashton said Khayre had been on parole since being released from prison in November and "there was nothing wrong with his parole until yesterday".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there were "very grave questions" about why Khayre was on the streets.

"How was this man on parole? He had a long record of violence," Mr Turnbull told reporters.

"He was known to have connections, at least in the past, with violent extremism."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews promised to look at every part of the parole system but said it had already worked to keep Khayre in jail longer than his minimum sentence.

"(Since his release) he's been compliant, including drug tests, attending appointments and observing a curfew," Mr Andrews said.

