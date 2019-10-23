TODAY |

Police investigating after intimate photos released of US Congress member

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A member of Congress says she's asked for an investigation into intimate photos she says were posted online without her consent.

California Democrat Katie Hill said US Capitol Police are "investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos." She said the photos included her and "another individual" and declined further comment.

She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director. Hill and her husband, Kenny Heslep, married in 2010 and are getting divorced, she said.

Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders. She unseated an incumbent Republican in 2018 and is one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.

Representative Katie Hill. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:40
LIVE: Sacrificing roof of convention centre will give firefighters better access to blaze, fire chiefs say
2
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
3
Watch: Timelapse footage shows massive SkyCity convention centre blaze still going strong
4
'Think about the game, rather than themselves' - Steve Hansen hits out at Six Nations
5
Siri in Te Reo Māori among latest Government funding projects
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay extradition hearing in UK

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau appears set to hold onto government despite scandals

Northern Ireland set to decriminalise abortion, same-sex marriage

Waikato dairy processing company fined $200k over objectionable odour, contaminating local river