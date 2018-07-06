 

Police in WA overturn ‘un-Australian’ fine given to fisherman

Western Australian police overturned a $200 fine that was given to a fisherman in Perth for having an open beer.
At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

00:19
2
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


02:18
3
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

02:27
4
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

00:34
5
Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.

Graphic warning: Shocking vision shows wild brawl between Comanchero bikies at Canberra strip club

03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.