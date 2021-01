Police in Tonga have arrested two men and are hunting another after a series of armed robberies targeting Chinese shops.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since Saturday four retailers in the capital Nuku'alofa have been hit by machete wielding men wearing face masks.

Police arrested a 23-year-old yesterday and recovered some of the stolen goods and cash, as well as one of the weapons allegedly used.

A second man was arrested this morning.