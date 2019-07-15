Police identify body of missing French tourist after bones found on NSW beach

Police in Australia say DNA testing on three bones found last month in the New South Wales state mid-north coastline are of missing French tourist Erwan Ferrieux who disappeared with his British companion in February.

Ferrieux, 21, and 20-year-old Englishman Hugo Palmer disappeared in February and items belonging to the pair were found at Shelly Beach, near Port Macquarie, police said.

An air, sea and land search was conducted at the time but failed to find the pair.

New South Wales state Police Superintendent Paul Fehon told reporters in Port Macquarie that DNA testing was conducted on three bones found at nearby beaches last month and were confirmed as belonging to Ferrieux.

The DNA analysis also matched DNA found in the pair's rental vehicle.

Police also say a small human bone was found on Flynns Beach by a passer-by yesterday and that will be examined to determine if it belongs to the tourists.