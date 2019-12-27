TODAY |

Police help deliver baby on highway on Christmas morning in the US

Source:  Associated Press

New Hampshire police helped deliver baby Dominic Reese Pachner on Interstate 93 early Christmas morning.

Dominic Reese Pachner was welcomed into the world in Concord, New Hampshire, shortly after midnight. Source: Associated Press

The father of Dominic, Jacob Pachner says, "It like was all happening so fast. I was kind of, it was a lot of just shock."

State police posted the news and a photo with the baby and parents at the hospital on social media yesterday morning.

State police Sergeant Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Boscawen Police Officer Ryan Nolan helped welcome baby Dominic into the world in Concord shortly after midnight (local time), WMUR-TV reported.

"Contractions were pretty close to each other, like 30 seconds apart, "Officer Ryan Nolan said. "When contractions are that close it's time to go."

"All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together," the state police post said.

"This story sounds familiar. Somebody's born on Christmas day. Three guys sitting outside to meet him. It seems fitting," Officer Ryan Nolan said.

