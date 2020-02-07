Police force drink driving suspect on 'joy ride' through Chiefs' NFL parade into spin

An impaired driver taking a "joy ride" along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route yesterday was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies threw out Stop Sticks and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it as it approached the crowd near Union Station. Video showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn before taking two people into custody. No one was injured.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said an impaired driver was taking "a joy ride" and the incident was not terrorism-related. He praised the quick response of the officers who responded, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

Fans streamed into downtown Kansas City by the thousands yesterday for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.