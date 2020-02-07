TODAY |

Police force drink driving suspect on 'joy ride' through Chiefs' NFL parade into spin

Source:  Associated Press

An impaired driver taking a "joy ride" along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route yesterday was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The driver and another person were arrested at gunpoint yesterday, according to officials and video footage of the incident. Source: Associated Press

Clay County Sheriff's deputies threw out Stop Sticks and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it as it approached the crowd near Union Station. Video showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn before taking two people into custody. No one was injured.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said an impaired driver was taking "a joy ride" and the incident was not terrorism-related. He praised the quick response of the officers who responded, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

Fans streamed into downtown Kansas City by the thousands yesterday for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

Some even camped out overnight to reserve choice spots along the route, which will take the team from the intersection of Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard to the rally outside Union Station.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand flag lights up world's tallest building in Waitangi tribute
2
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
3
Should New Zealand ditch the royal family and become a republic?
4
Immigration adviser disciplined after couple told to remarry in NZ to gain visa
5
Twelve rabbits, including newborns, found dumped in tape-sealed box on side of Auckland road
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:14

Fan smashes into parking meter trying to catch pass from NFL star Mahomes at victory parade
00:43

Trump unleashes scorched-earth victory lap in speech following impeachment acquittal

China opens another new hospital for coronavirus patients as death toll tops 560

Prosecutors rest case in former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial