Police find no evidence of gay hate crime against Kiwi found critically injured under bridge in Queensland

Claims by a man in Australia that his husband, a New Zealander, received critical injuries in a gay hate crime have been thrown into doubt by Queensland police who say they have so far found no evidence of any third party involvement.

The police say the man sustained serious injuries as a result of a fall from a rail overpass bridge in the city of Gladstone around 12.35am on New Year's Day.

Maioha Tokotaua has been reported as saying he found his husband John Wilson laying unconscious under the train bridge at 2am.

Joth Wilson was found laying unconscious under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queenstone at 2am on New Year's Day.

Mr Tokotaua told the Daily Mail Mr Wilson was attacked after a married man propositioned Mr Wilson, but the man was rejected and started to fear Mr Wilson may tell his family about his advances.

"There were these guys who had been harassing us for some time after one of them, who is married with children, made an advance that Joth rejected," Mr Tokotaua said.

Mr Wilson's injuries included a broken neck and he suffered a brain haemorrhage, burns to 40 per cent of his body and a severed spinal cord, making him unlikely to walk again.

Police said in a statement tonight that a passing police patrol was flagged down by another man and advised a man had fallen from the rail overpass. 

They said an investigation by Gladstone detectives is on-going and includes establishing the man’s movement on the evening of December 31, as well as just prior to the fall.  

The statement said police have interviewed a number of people and reviewed CCTV footage from a business in the nearby vicinity but due to the serious injuries sustained by the man police have so far been unable to formally interview him. 

"To date police have not located evidence to suggest any third party involvement," the statement said. 

"However, the police investigation is on-going with detectives investigating all possible scenarios, including whether it was an accident or involved any other person."

Maioha Tokotaua claims his husband was attacked after a married man propositioned Wilson.

According to the Daily Mail, Queensland police believed Mr Wilson's burns are consistent with those from a power line above the tracks.

But Mr Tokotaua claimed the burns appeared to have come from a chemical or lighter fluid that has been poured on him and set alight.

"He has burns to his face and body ... the third degree burns are on his torso while those on his face are more superficial," he said.

"It was a gay hate crime."

Mr Tokotaua has stayed by his husband's side as he remains at a Brisbane Hospital on life support in a critical but stable condition.

"We rise together we fall, and well, I'm not ready to go nowhere ... so get yourself back here now 'cause I love you and I am useless without you," he wrote to Mr Wilson in a post on Facebook.

