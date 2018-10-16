 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police find 63 foetuses in US funeral home amid probe

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Police in the US have removed the remains of 63 foetuses from a Detroit, Michigan, funeral home in a widening investigation of alleged improprieties at local funeral homes.

Officers found 36 foetuses in boxes and 27 others in freezers during yesterday's raid at the Perry Funeral Home.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said he's "stunned" by the grisly discovery.

Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the remains were turned over to state investigators, who immediately declared the business closed and its license suspended.

The find came a week after the remains of 10 foetuses and one infant were discovered at Detroit's defunct Cantrell Funeral Home.

Police also raided the QA Cantrell Funeral Home in suburban Eastpointe yesterday.

Mr Craig says law enforcement is considering forming a task force to target improper storage of remains and fraud.

The remains of 10 foetuses and one infant were found hidden in a former funeral home in Detroit that had lost its license when decomposing embalmed bodies were found there earlier this year. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man seriously injured in shark attack at Northland beach
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
Police searching for missing Queenstown man find body under boat at marina
4
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception
5
As the rogue MP refuses to resign from Parliament, National leader Simon Bridges says they're considering all options.
National ponders expelling Jami-Lee Ross as Simon Bridges fronts up to Indian community
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:13
After denials, Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a fist fight but the kingdom hasn't said where his body is.

Donald Trump says Saudi arrests over journalist's death 'a good first step' but killing 'unacceptable'
00:23
The memorial includes new education and interpretation facilities and marks the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park
This photo taken from video provided by fox5sandiego.com shows a small plane after it made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon, Calif., east of San Diego, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student and reported engine trouble before landing in the middle of traffic. The CHP says the instructor took over to land the plane. No one was injured. (fox5sandiego.com via AP)

Student pilot and instructor land plane on busy California motorway, then push it to the shoulder
01:20
The aim is to sneak in some art appreciation as well, organisers say.

Pop-up pizza museum opens in NYC, drawing fans both of art and the staple food