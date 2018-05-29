 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Police to face more questioning about failed response to US teen who died after being trapped in minivan

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who was trapped in a minivan parked near his school and died.

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school. An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14, left people including Kyle Plush’s family unsatisfied, and city council told police to return Tuesday, May 29. Ron Plush found his son’s body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his Cincinnati school.

Source: Associated Press

An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14 left Kyle Plush's family and others unsatisfied, and the city council told police to return tomorrow.

Ron Plush found his son's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after the boy's first 911 call on April 10. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It's suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over to pin him when he reached for tennis gear in the back.

Ron Plush has asked why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help and whether there were GPS coordinates for his son's location.

He wrote in a May 16 column for The Cincinnati Enquirer that the family wants to help "fix the issues" with the emergency response system, but that they need complete answers to all of their questions for changes so that "a tragedy like the one of April 10 can't happen to anyone else."

Two Cincinnati police officers who searched for the minivan said they didn't get out of their cruiser because they thought they could search a wider area that way. Police have said the officers initially thought they were looking for an elderly woman locked in her vehicle and were not given information from the initial 911 call that someone was banging and screaming for help.

Police have said Kyle couldn't communicate properly with dispatchers because his phone was in his pocket, and that the city's computer-assisted dispatching system experienced difficulties throughout the call.

City officials plan an independent investigation. Cincinnati also is considering buying a computer mapping system that could have pinpointed for police officers Kyle's location.

Related

Accidents

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

01:57
2
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

02:55
3
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

4

Nurse strangled, dragged across floor by patient in Christchurch hospital, colleagues claim

01:41
5
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.


01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

01:42
But the Transport Minister says people don’t like gridlock either and something has to be done.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Only a third of Kiwis support Government's plan to increase fuel tax around the country

The Government wants to boost the fuel tax over the next three years with it set to be phased in from September.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 