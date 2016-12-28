Police evacuate Trump Tower over suspicious package - which turned out to be a bag of children's toys

Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower today to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys.

New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear".

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the time.

"We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria," said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family.