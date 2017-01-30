 

Police, emergency services gather outside Quebec mosque where five killed in 'barbaric' attack

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

00:29
1
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

00:28
2
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:09
3
The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.

Watch: Naked Eden Park streaker trips on hoarding before getting absolutely nailed by security guard

00:26
4
Boult’s knock could be the difference NZ need in the first ODI against Australia after he notched 15 runs off the last over

As it happened: Black Caps win Eden Park thriller despite Stoinis' Superman efforts to spearhead Australian comeback

00:40
5
Ryan Ritchie captured this stunning sight off the coast of Sunkist Bay, Beachlands, this morning.

Video: Magical footage shows two graceful orca whales frolicking off East Auckland beach

00:30
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but NZ ultimately clinched the match.

00:29
NZ won a thrilling match at Eden Park, but boy, was it close.


00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.


 
