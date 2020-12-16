Police dressed in Santa, elf costumes arrest gang members in raid on suspected drug den

Anti-drug police officers in Peru really got into the festive season this year, dressing up as Santa Claus and an elf as they helped raid a suspected drug den last week.

Police raided a house in Villa El Salvador, on the outskirts of capital Lima, and arrested five people alleged to be gang members.

Cannabis, cocaine and a handgun were also seized, Colonel Fredy Velasquez told Reuters.

He said the officers were in costume to add an element of surprise to the operation.

Video footage, provided by the police, showed disguised officers from an undercover unit smashing down a door of the property.

The officers then tackle a man and handcuff him as he lay face down.