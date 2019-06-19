Police discover massive haul of cocaine worth $1.5b - one of the biggest drug busts in US history

US authorities seized more than $1.5 billion (US$1 billion) worth of cocaine today from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in US history.

The US attorney's office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter, saying law enforcement agents seized about 16.5 tonnes of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal.

Members of the crew were arrested and face federal charges.

Agents with dogs swarmed the colossal container ship on Tuesday afternoon, including one officer who could be seen climbing into the back of a large red container on wheels.

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast.