Police crackdown on Covid-19 QR code use in South Australia sees big increase in compliance

A crackdown on the use of Covid-19 QR codes across South Australia has resulted in a big increase in compliance.



Adelaide, South Australia (file photo). Source: istock.com

In a week-long operation, police used plainclothes officers to monitor people checking in at various venues including retail outlets, cafes and restaurants.



It resulted in a daily increase in the number of check-ins of between 500,000 and 600,000 to a high of 1.78 million on May 15.



Police also issued 563 cautions and one fine to individuals and 83 cautions to businesses.



The fine was issued to a person who was operating a massage parlour and came after repeated non-compliance.



Operation Trace was prompted by a dramatic fall in the use of QR codes in recent weeks, largely attributed to complacency with no local cases of coronavirus for months.



Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said checks would continue over the weekend and police would consider maintaining a higher level of oversight.



"We know there was complacency and we've proven that," Stevens told reporters today.



"But people have responded exceptionally well over the course of the past week and have done the right thing.



"We now need to maintain that."



Stevens said if the public's diligence with the codes dropped again, police would consider re-running the operation.



"We may simply just do it in key locations at key times to keep people focussed," he said.



QR codes allow health officials to quickly trace people who may have come into contact with Covid-19, and are mandatory in almost all SA venues.



The information is only kept for 28 days and is only available to SA Health's contact tracing team.



SA reported just one new coronavirus case on Friday, in a man in his 40s who recently returned from overseas.

