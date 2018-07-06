 

Police confirm poisoned English couple handled an item contaminated with nerve agent

British police have confirmed that a man and woman critically ill from nerve-agent poisoning were exposed to the toxin by handling a contaminated item.

Dawn Sturgess was seen shopping days before being exposed to novichok, which has left her in a critical condition.
Source: BBC

The finding bolsters the theory that Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley may have stumbled across traces of the Novichok nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Skripals spent weeks in critical condition after being attacked in the southwest England city of Salisbury in March.

Sturgess and Rowley collapsed in Amesbury, a few miles away, over the weekend. They are in critical condition in Salisbury District Hospital.

The Metropolitan Police force said this morning that "following further tests of samples from the patients, we now know that they were exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item."

Russia denies involvement in this latest incident, but the nerve agent it the same used on an ex Russian spy and his daughter in March.
Source: Breakfast

Detectives have cordoned off several sites in Amesbury and Salisbury as they search for the source of the contamination.

The search comes as the Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Britain to end "intrigues and games with chemical agents" in reference to a second poisoning case with the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England.

The latest case occurred just 12km from Salisbury where the Skripals were poisoned.
Source: 1 NEWS

Russian Foreign Ministry Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is also urging London to allow Russia to investigate the March poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, along with British investigators.

Zakharova told reporters Thursday that "this government and specifically its leadership will one day have to apologise to Russia and the international community."

Police say Sturgess and Rowley were poisoned by the same lethal toxin developed by the Soviet Union that almost killed Skripal and his daughter in March.

Britain says Russia was behind the March attack on the Skripals though Moscow has repeatedly denied this.


